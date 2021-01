Vitruvi’s New Stone Diffusers Are The Soothing Energy We Need

As winter nestles us within her icy arms and stay-at-home orders still stand, we've pivoted from city-slickers to cozy-hibernators. In making sure our small spaces are up for the hunker-down task, we're shopping the latest drop from— aka the brand behind that very chic stone diffuser you've probably seen puffing away on Instagram. The recent launch comes in the form of three inviting new colorways (that will only be available for a limited time!): Rose, Honey, and Sea. Available for $119 , the soothing trio of colors are designed to evoke a unique inflection or sentiment. Scroll on for a sensorial walkthrough of each new calming hue.