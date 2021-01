The Leader Of The Proud Boys Was Arrested For Burning A Black Lives Matter Flag

Tarrio admitted to The Washington Post that he had participated in the burning of the Black Lives Matter banner and said he intended to plead guilty to destruction of property, as well as pay the church for the cost of the banner. But he said he would not admit to committing a hate crime. Tarrio claims that neither he nor other members of the Proud Boys knew that the church was historically attended by a predominantly Black congregation. “We didn’t Google the church and go ‘Oh, it’s a Black church, let’s target it,” Tarrio told The Washington Post. “The sign was taken down because of what it represents.”