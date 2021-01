The Brains Behind Y7 Just Launched The Peloton Of Sleep Apps

I tried out the app before the launch date, and I wish I could give a thorough review but to be honest — I passed out before we were 10 minutes in. I remember deciding to listen to a beach-themed session led by a pleasant sleep guide named Audrey. She kicked things off by walking listeners through a relaxing body scan exercise. Guided by her murmurs, I remember trying to really feel my bed underneath me, and to notice any tension in my body. I took a few deep breaths, then began to visualize myself on a beach. But that's as far as I got before I blissfully drifted off