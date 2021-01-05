The Brains Behind Y7 Just Launched The Peloton Of Sleep Apps

WAVE was previously a meditation-focused app. It wasn't until the founders noticed their "Colors of Sleep" album received much higher engagement in 2020 that they decided to pivot. Co-founder Brad Warsh, who was previously the creative director of Y7 Studio, says that he and co-founder Mason Levey are both new dads, which also nudged them toward the sleep wellness space. "It's made us realize how much our bedtime rituals go out the window when we become adults," Warsh says.