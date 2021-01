Who Is Lauren Boebert? Meet The New Congressperson Walking Around With A Glock

So, where exactly did this congressperson come from? Boebert’s entry into Congress comes after a busy 2020 securing her place in politics. Prior to her appearance at O’Rourke’s rally, she was solely known as the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colo., where the staff is armed at all times. Following her “hell no” statement, Boebert next made headlines in June 2020 when she defeated former Rep. Scott Tipton in the Republican primary for Colorado’s 3rd district; her win was described as an upset due to Tipton’s five previous terms in office and she received the congratulatory praise of President Donald Trump . On the campaign trail, Boebert was vocal about her support for Trump and for open-carry laws.