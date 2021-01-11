Before the shutdown, many people used their homes as a “landing pad,” says Stephanie Travis, an associate professor of interior architecture at George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts & Design. “It was really just a place to come back to, and then get ready for the next thing. And now it's really the place to be,” she says. “That really changed the whole dynamic. We used to have work, school, exercise, leisure; now the home is your yoga studio, your movie theater, your office, your school, your restaurant.” The Millennial tendency to dabble in the domestic is now, essentially, many people’s full-time job. When you’re staring at the same awkwardly empty corner in your apartment, or uncomfortably trying to power through the work day from bed, it feels like less of a choice and more of a compulsion to make our homes as comfortable and comforting as possible — especially when the world outside is more dangerous than it’s felt in recent memory.

