Baldwin tells The Times that she has never identified as Spanish or Hispanic, but she has also never corrected the misinformation floating around about her. She’s been on the cover of popular the Spanish-language magazine ¡Hola! twice, and in both appearances, Baldwin was described as as Spaniard. Her Creative Artists Agency biography also reportedly stated that she was born in Mallorca, Spain (that fun fact has since been removed). Even her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, has been in the wrong: He has incorrectly said on multiple occasions that his wife is “from Spain.” And she’s not exactly helping things by calling herself Hilaria when she was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas.