What Excuse Does The Justice Department Have For Not Charging Tamir Rice’s Killers?

But what is the real excuse here? There is video from the scene of Rice’s shooting and, while grainy, clearly shows the two officers pulling up and firing their guns at a child within seconds of arriving. And it's this lack of accountability — and lack of ability to even bring charges against the officers — that fuel calls to defund and abolish policing as we know it. If officers cannot be held accountable for failing to do even a basic assessment of a scene to prevent shooting a child holding a toy, it’s further evidence that the system cannot be reformed — it must be dismantled.