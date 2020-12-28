J.Lo Shows Off Purple Ombré Hair With Her New “Unicorn Barbie” Look

This weekend, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton shared a teaser of Jennifer Lopez's upcoming "In the Morning" music video. The biggest sneak peek? Lopez looking unrecognizable with waist-length pastel hair.
Her long, ombré purple hairstyle consists of a blend of light pink and blue tones, as well as silver pieces near the singer's face and throughout the ends. Together it makes for a celestial look that Appleton is calling "Unicorn Barbie." The technicolor tone is reminiscent of the "oil slick" hair trend, the difference is that Lopez opted for a more futuristic style — adding vibrant purple eyeshadow and a metallic dress — rather than going full mermaid.
As much as we love this new look, we're fairly certain that the celestial unicorn hair is a wig, one Lopez likely removed after shooting the music video. In fact, according to Appleton's Instagram, the upcoming video features Lopez in a few different hairstyles, including a blunt, platinum bob with a floral hair stencil printed over top. Plus, based on her own recent social media posts, Lopez appears to be back to her signature rich, caramel brown shade IRL.
The teaser reveals that the "In The Morning" music video is coming sometime in 2021, but we're already excited to see how many distinctive and imaginative looks Lopez will be wearing. So far, "Unicorn Barbie" is definitely a contender for our favorite.