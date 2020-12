Her sentence comes after months of speculation over how the Chinese government might punish her. Zhang was arrested in May for her coverage on the grounds of "lying" about Wuhan’s response to the pandemic. She has been on a hunger strike in the seven months since and has had to be fed through a feeding tube. According to a WeChat message from one of her lawyers, Zhang Keke, Zhang arrived at her trial in a wheelchair due to her frail state. The New York Times reported that her trial was over in less than three hours. Another one of Zhang’s lawyers, Ren Quanniu, told Reuters before her trial that Zhang “believes she is being persecuted for exercising her freedom of speech.” Following her sentence, he confirmed “We will probably appeal.”