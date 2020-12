Sephora’s 2021 Free Birthday Gifts Are Better Than Ever

The beauty retailer just revealed its 2021 birthday gifts, which are free for all Beauty Insider members during their birthday month. This year, there are three gift options to choose from: skin care by Laneige, NARS makeup, or Moroccanoil haircare. Similar to years past, the gift is complimentary when you shop Sephora anytime during your birthday month. Insider members will be able to choose from the three standard options, while VIB and Rouge members (at their higher status), will be offered a fourth option as well, which will rotate on a monthly basis.