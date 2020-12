Jared Kushner Might Have Helped The Trump Family Launder Campaign Money

The accusations may already be the subject of a criminal investigation within the Department of Justice , which would leave Trump vulnerable to an expansive legal disaster upon his departure from the White House because, no, he can't actually pardon himself before leaving office — a shame for him, really, since it seems like there's quite a few criminal activities in which he and his family are directly implicated. But, you know, good for America and anyone who believes people should face in consequences for their actions.