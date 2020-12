If you’re familiar with the novel that the forthcoming Netflix project is based on, you’re probably already freaking out. Shadow and Bone is an adaptation of the Leigh Bardugo novel of the same name , the first book in her Grisha trilogy. The story follows Alina Starkov, a young woman who discovers that she is a Grisha, a magical being gifted with the ability to manipulate Earth’s elements at will. Her special gift attracts the attention of forces of good and of evil, placing her at the center of a pivotal war between light and dark.