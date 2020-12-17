Netflix loves a good magic story, and its newest original series Shadow and Bone will join the likes of Cursed and The Witcher to introduce fans of all things fantasy to a whole new world: the Grishaverse.
The streaming platform released the first look at its upcoming show Shadow and Bone, and the teaser is brief but impactful. In the clip, a majestic elk stands atop a rocky terrains, its large antlers twisted to form a mysterious circular symbol. A swirl of energy surround the elk’s antlers, glow and transform into a ball of power that we can only assume is magic.
"You and I are going to change the world," says a mysterious voice in the teaser.
If you’re familiar with the novel that the forthcoming Netflix project is based on, you’re probably already freaking out. Shadow and Bone is an adaptation of the Leigh Bardugo novel of the same name, the first book in her Grisha trilogy. The story follows Alina Starkov, a young woman who discovers that she is a Grisha, a magical being gifted with the ability to manipulate Earth’s elements at will. Her special gift attracts the attention of forces of good and of evil, placing her at the center of a pivotal war between light and dark.
Shadow and Bone’s cast (Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, and Amita Suman, and more) relies on newbie actors to set the tone for the sweeping fantasy epic. The timeline might be complicated even for its devoted fandom — the Netflix show will span the three books in the literary series, but it will also reportedly include plot lines from Bardugo’s other Grisha stories Six of Crows. It's described as the ultimate crossover, building upon the expansive lore of the Grishaverse laid out in the novels.
Can’t wait to see Alina’s adventures unfold on screen? You’ve got some time to refresh your memory and read through all the books that might be woven through the plot of the new Netflix show, because Shadow and Bone will officially hit the streaming platform in April 2021. Welcome to the Grishaverse.