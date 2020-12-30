What You Actually Need To Remember From Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 3

Blackwood recruited Agatha to help him take down the coven, and she agreed because she was still being affected by Pan's madness spell. While at the Spellman house to get Blackwood's egg back, Prudence killed Agatha, and Blackwood then killed Prudence as well as Mambo Marie and Zelda. Hilda also died seemingly for good after Zelda realized she didn't have enough magic to resurrect her from the cain pit. (Zelda had killed Hilda to reverse a spell the Pagans put on her.) But Ambrose escaped Blackwood's clutches with the time egg. Eventually, he was able to figure out a way to send Sabrina back in time and get everyone out of the Spellmans house before Blackwood even came. So everyone is alive heading into Part 3 except for Dorcas, because they couldn't go back far enough to save her. The hedge witches also combined their powers to resurrect Hilda.