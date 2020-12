Why Is Mike Pence Getting Vaccinated On TV? He’s Basically The Only One In The White House Who Hasn’t Had COVID

Vice President Mike Pence has never been known for his staunch belief in science. In 2009, he refused to say that he believed in evolution ; he has also consistently dodged questions about the very real threat of climate change, and we haven’t even gotten into his disastrous history addressing public health crises during his time as governor in Indiana. Many have pointed out that this made him extremely unfit to lead the country’s COVID-19 response, but on the bright side, he at least believes in science enough to agree to get the coronavirus vaccine. Baby steps, I guess.