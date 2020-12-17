Why I’m Educating Latinx Communities About The Dangers Of Prescription Opioids

Colon’s mission with Be Gutsy was to honor her brother while increasing awareness, especially among younger Latinx generations, that real danger is just a medicine cabinet or doctor’s visit away. She stresses the vulnerability of teens put on medication from sports-related injuries or dental surgeries — or even being introduced to pills at parties. She hopes to educate Latinx communities on how the "sharing is caring" philosophy when it comes to medicines, which is common within some cultures, is doing more harm than good. "We love to share everything, even our medication," Colon says. It also doesn't help that the instructions on prescription packaging are in English — for families that speak Spanish or Portuguese, they may not be able to read the warnings against sharing medication with others.