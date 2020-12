It’s a new decade for Wonder Woman , and Diana (Gal Gadot) has a new look — one that’s has comic book fans freaking out. In the sequel Wonder Woman 1984 , Diana is working at the Museum of Natural History and, of course, facing new villains along the way, including the oil tycoon Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and Barbara Minerva/Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) . Saving humanity requires a little more than some ‘80s-inspired scrunchies , though — instead, Diana is trading in her red, white, and blue gear for gold, regal armor that features some serious wings. Fans of the DC comics are no stranger to this look, known as the Golden Eagle Armor, which has a long legacy tied to some major battles.