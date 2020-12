That doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to watch during this long winter lockdown, however. While fans of The Witcher won’t be able to get more Geralt (Henry Cavill) , Ciri (Freya Allen), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Roach anytime soon (unless you dive into those Witcher books ), there are tons of shows out there to fill that fantasy fix. From Netflix’s Cursed (which is essentially The Witcher meets Game of Thrones), to The Mandalorian, the classic Xena: Warrior Princess, and even the animated Castlevania, there’s something for everyone.