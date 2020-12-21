‘Tis the (damn) season for holiday movies, true crime documentaries to marathon during quarantine… and sadly, not season 2 of The Witcher.
The Netflix fantasy series’ first season premiered in December 2019 — and was renewed before it even started streaming — but the jury's still out on when season 2 of The Witcher will actually premiere. Production on The Witcher has already been suspended several times: in March when Kristofer Hivju tested positive for coronavirus, and again in November when multiple people on set tested positive. Henry Cavill was also briefly unable to film in December due to a minor leg muscle injury, Deadline reports, though production continued around him.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t still plenty to watch during this long winter lockdown, however. While fans of The Witcher won’t be able to get more Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allen), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Roach anytime soon (unless you dive into those Witcher books), there are tons of shows out there to fill that fantasy fix. From Netflix’s Cursed (which is essentially The Witcher meets Game of Thrones), to The Mandalorian, the classic Xena: Warrior Princess, and even the animated Castlevania, there’s something for everyone.
Click through to see which shows you should watch before it’s finally time to toss a coin to your witcher.