Well, well, well. This is where things get really messy, and also incredibly ridiculous. Songbird plays like the wet dream of a YouTube conspiracy theorist ; it's set in 2024 and COVID-19 has now mutated to COVID-23. The movie doesn't bother with the nitty gritty details, but essentially, the virus acts the same as COVID-19, but with a much higher death rate. Society has mutated into a trope-filled post-apocalyptic landscape — complete with a smattering of deteriorating famous landmarks like the Santa Monica Pier and degraded L.A. skyline. In this new world order, anyone who isn't immune is confined to their house and shot on sight if they're not wearing an "immunity cuff." If you are found to have contracted the virus then you get dragged off to a "Q zone" which are essentially prison death camps that you never leave. It's all as InfoWars-lite as it sounds.