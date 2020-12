Who asked for a movie about the COVID pandemic made during the COVID pandemic ? The answer is nobody. And, sadly, now that we have that movie, Songbird , we can confirm it was as upsetting as it sounds. Directed by Adam Mason, the film stars Riverdale's KJ Apa as Nico, an immune bike courier in L.A. who wants nothing more than for him and his girlfriend, Sara (Sofia Carson), to escape the confines of the city. But when her grandma gets sick, the evil Department of Sanitation comes knocking. The story goes that if they detain you, you never escape. It's as silly and offensive as it sounds — this movie is set in the COVID-ravaged country where half of Fox News viewers believe a conspiracy theory that Bill Gates will use COVID vaccines to microchip and surveil Americans. So it doesn't get any better when Nico spends the rest of the movie trying to get Sara out of the grips of the government agency.