The film was shot in Los Angeles in just 17 days in July of 2020, which made it the first movie filmed in the city during the COVID pandemic. While film productions are now in full swing, and one of the activities considered to be "essential" by both California and the city of L.A., in July, this was all very new. And Songbird's production was reportedly had some snags. According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the production was served a temporary stop-work order from SAG-AFTRA and there were claims of COVID-19 protocols being relaxed and or not followed. The film's producers denied those claims to THR saying, "I feel like, as much as humanly possible, we ran a safe set." And in a statement provided to Refinery29, producer Jason Clark said the reason for the shutdown was a “technical issue that arose in preproduction.”