And so, after being helped by the cast of supporting characters who literally only exist for this one purpose, Nico uses this opportunity to secure an immunity cuff for Sara. It's an incredibly dangerous and selfish mission as he knows that she has potentially been infected. Even worse, at the beginning of the film, he's trying to get cuffs for both Sara and her grandma, even though he knows for a fact that the grandma is infected. In the film's very weak defense we do eventually learn that Sara is immune — but that comes after Nico already got her the cuff.