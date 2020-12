Two People Had Severe Allergic Reactions To The COVID Vaccine — Here’s What That Really Means

No specific symptoms were listed, but according to Mayo Clinic, an anaphylactoid reaction can occur following a first-time exposure to a substance in non-sensitized patients. Common symptoms include hives, shortness of breath, and low blood pressure. This is not the same as anaphylaxis, which can be fatal . Often, the reaction is immediate or occurs within an hour. While severe, allergic reactions can be treated with an injection of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline. The advice issued by the MHRA also states that the vaccine “should only be carried out in facilities where resuscitation measures are available.”