Doña’s, It’s Time To End The “Y El Novio” Culture

Revisiting these memories also made me realize how my symptoms of ADHD held me back from planning, organizing, and executing things effectively: these are qualities that are deemed important to have in a collective culture like ours, especially if you’re the eldest sister. As a young woman who didn't fit into the gender role society that my family expected of me, my lack of initiative came off as lazy and unorganized. It's estimated that by age 12, children who have ADHD receive 20,000 more negative messages from parents and teachers compared to those who don't have ADHD. Add the negative comments from the older doñas in your family, and you have a bruised self-esteem and an identity formed on not feeling good enough. It’s painful, and when a family member picks at my inability to focus, lack of leadership, and then my romantic stability on top of it all, it further opens unhealed wounds and adds to the shame and guilt that I’m already struggling with.