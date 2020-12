The Cast Of NBC’s The Grinch With (& Without) Their Grinchy Makeup

From the way NBC's not quite (at all) live Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical has been advertised, you'd think Matthew Morrison was starring in a one-man show version of the devious holiday tale. But fear not, gentle reader, because while it's true there aren't a ton of characters in The Grinch, there are other actors in this stage adaptation. Some of those actors might even be performers you know really well.