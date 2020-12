Anya-Taylor Joy’s Next Movie Is Going To Be Very The Queen’s Gambit

In the podcast, Frank called the project “a really nasty, wonderful, thriller." Though that sounds like a far cry from Taylor-Joy's most recent film project — the bright, high-energy Emma. — the moody Queen's Gambit and her tormented character Beth Harmon seem like more of a stepping stone to this upcoming film noir. Nabokov's novel, which served as the basis for his most famous work, 1955's Lolita, tells the story of middle-aged art critic Albert Albinus, who takes an interest in a a 17-year-old aspiring actress and model named Margot Peters (Taylor-Joy), and the two form an unhealthy, parasitic relationship.