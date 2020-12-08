Natalie Desselle Reid Was More Than A Sidekick — She Was A Masterful Black Hollywood Mainstay

She’s one of those actresses whose work is woven so delicately into the fabric of your upbringing that you may not recognize its lasting impact. It was the way she stretched, danced, and Boo-Yaw'd wildly on screen, making space for her character's full self in a land as foreign as Rodeo Drive that captured my undivided attention. By no means was this Desselle Reid's first (or last) tour de force, but her physical performance was utterly warm and familiar—and hilarious—akin to that of a favorite cousin or big sis. Her witty lines, lust for LL Cool J, and naivete stuck to your ribs long after your first watch.

