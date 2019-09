Still, B*A*P*S’ most progressive aspects are in what it doesn’t show. The film never makes jokes at the expense of Mickey’s weight. No one questions the plausibility of Antonio being attracted to a plus-size woman, an image so often stereotyped or fetishized in pop culture . In the famous scene where she incredulously stares at the small portions of bland cuisine presented to her during the girls’ first night in the mansion, the soul food she cooks to replace it is deliberately crafted with Blakemore’s health concerns in mind. She’s exuberant, and provides most of the comic relief — but she’s also kind, and male director Townsend goes out of his way to showcase that. What’s more, despite the subtext that no one would question a white man’s reasons for bringing two Black women into his house, Blakemore never sexually objectifies them. And rather than change herself to fit into a suitor’s lifestyle, Nisi only agrees to take Ali back once he’s proved that he can compromise to suit her needs.