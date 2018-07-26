Berry plays Nisi, a waitress working in a Decatur, Georgia, diner alongside her best friend and roommate Mickey (Natalie Deselle-Reid). Stuck in a menial job and struggling to motivate their deadbeat boyfriends, Ali (Pierre Edwards) and James (Anthony Johnson), the two dream of one day opening their dream hair salon/soul food joint. One day, while serving coffee and burnt toast to one of her regulars, Nisi overhears a radio announcement calling for dancers to audition for a music video in Los Angeles. The prize-money? $10,000. Determined to win and use the money towards their own business, Nisi and Mickey kiss their fucbois goodbye and set off for Hollywood with hair so big that it blocks the airplane movie projector. With no dance experience whatsoever (Halle Berry popping in front of a crowd of svelt, toned, and snooty back-up dancers is part of the reason this movie holds cult status) the two aim to get by on sheer confidence alone. They...do not.