How I Went From Fearing Deportation To Launching My Own Beauty Brand

Now, her story, her dreams, and her culture are at the forefront. As she looks to the future of her brand — which she teases has plenty more to come — Maya is ready to inspire undocumented immigrants and children of immigrants who might not believe in their own future as she once didn't. She hopes to show everyone that your vision should never be limited, no matter what comes your way or where your legal status lies. "I didn't know if I was ever going to have that hope of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but knowing I can be someone's light and in a way let them know: 'There's hope. You can have a life after this,'" she says. "We're still trying to fight how we are seen, but our legal status shouldn't define us. If I had something to tell them, it's to continue fighting and know that I am fighting for them."