Guilt Tripped By Your Family For Staying Home For The Holidays? SNL Feels Your Pain

The holiday season is widely considered the most wonderful time of the year, and for many of us, it absolutely is — who doesn’t love watching cheesy Christmas movies with their families and streaming Mariah Carey’s holiday discography on a permanent loop? However, this Christmas looks a lot different thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, preventing much of the world from celebrating the way we normally would. But even as we try to adjust to our new normal, one thing remains the same: guilt trips from your parents.
A sketch in Saturday Night Live’s December 5 episode depicted the universal phenomenon perfectly. Series regulars Lauren Holt, Ego Nwodim, and Chloe Fineman starred as young people trying to gingerly break the news to their families that they wouldn’t be able to make it home for Christmas because of their concerns about the pandemic. As expected, full theatrics ensued over FaceTime. Guilt trips, dramatics, and poor persuasion tactics — y’all know how parents can be sometimes.
Advertisement
“If you don't love me, just say so,” retorted Kate McKinnon as Fineman’s distraught mother, host Jason Bateman beside her playing her doting husband. “I didn't raise a coward!”
“Who are you staying home for?” inquired Punkie Johnson of her daughter nosily. “I know you ain’t got no man.” (This hit especially hard, and SNL truly did not have to drag me like that.)
Despite the fact that traveling for the holidays is strongly advised against by the CDC, many people are still heading home to be with their families for the last big celebrations of the year. But for everyone else who can't be convinced to take the risk of flying home and gathering with their relatives because of the pandemic, SNL totally understands and supports you — and so will your families. Besides, you can still have your Christmas celebrations even as you socially distance. Zoom Christmas dinners are a thing now.
"I love you," McKinnon's character assured her daughter over the call. "Would I love you more if you came home? I don't know — who's to say? Kidding. I love you."