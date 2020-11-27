It's true that Christmas movies have often been a mixed bag. There are the slapstick classics, the somber moralizers, and of course the kids' stalwarts. But what about the viewers who just want to drink wine, eat a whole cheese board, and dream of falling in love with a hunky rancher? Well, luckily there's an entire subgenre of holiday romance movies that really are that specific.
While, for many years, the hopelessly cheesy romantic Christmas movie was a rare breed in Hollywood, the genre was thriving on channels like Hallmark and Lifetime. But over the last few years the streaming services have gotten in on the act too by acquiring corny festive movies that already exist or making their very own. So if you don't have cable, but do have Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, you can also get in on the romance, good times, and cheer of these feel-good faves.
From inclusive Netflix and Hulu originals to the more classical Hallmark-style fare, there's something for every romantic who's hoping for a saccharine escape this holiday season. Whether you want to fake date your way through the holidays, return to a small town and rekindle an old flame, or fall in love with unassuming royalty, you can live vicariously here.