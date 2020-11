While, for many years, the hopelessly cheesy romantic Christmas movie was a rare breed in Hollywood, the genre was thriving on channels like Hallmark and Lifetime. But over the last few years the streaming services have gotten in on the act too by acquiring corny festive movies that already exist or making their very own. So if you don't have cable, but do have Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, you can also get in on the romance, good times, and cheer of these feel-good faves.