Would Taylor Swift Really Confirm She’s Engaged With An Easter Egg?

The Swiftie Galaxy Brain has been at it again, and this time fans have noticed something that gives them reason to believe that the singer confirmed her rumored engagement to boyfriend Joe Alwyn . Swift recently revealed a snippet of her re-recorded 2008 hit "Love Story" in a recent commercial for Match.com . A fan pointed out on TikTok , however, that the lyrics in the new version were changed from “Baby, just say, ‘Yes’” to “Baby, just said, ‘Yes.’”