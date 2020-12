Selena: The Series Changes A Few Of The Details

But one of the places where the show most deviates from real life is regarding Selena's relationship with band guitarist Chris Perez. The show depicts Abraham kicking Chris out of the band after seeing the musician and Selena getting too close on the bus. That's not exactly how it went down. The show omitted two instances in 1991 in which Perez got in trouble with the law. He was arrested for driving under the influence and also got caught up in a drunken hotel room trashing incident, as Perez wrote in his book To Selena, With Love. After that, Selena actually briefly broke up with Perez. He recalled Selena shouting, "We're over! I don’t want to be with anybody like this. I can’t believe you! How could you let yourself drink so much and let things get out of control like that?'"