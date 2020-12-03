Chrishell Stause’s run on Dancing with the Stars didn’t earn her the coveted mirror ball trophy (Kaitlyn Bristowe nabbed that win), but she didn’t exactly walk away from the show empty-handed either. The Selling Sunset star does have something to show from her time on the popular competition reality series: a boyfriend.
While Stause was competing on DWTS, many fans wondered about the nature of the relationship with her partner on the show, professional dancer (and someone’s whole husband) Gleb Savchenko. Shortly after the pair was eliminated in the week eight, Savchenko and his wife Elena Samodanova announced that they were getting divorced after 14 years of marriage. The split wasn’t exactly amicable; Samodanova accused her ex of being unfaithful, claiming that she’d endured “multiple affairs” and a “recent inappropriate relationship.”
People began to suspect that Stause had something to do with her partner’s marriage problems, but that claim was strongly by the onscreen duo. A month later, it turns out that she was involved with a professional on the show — Keo Motsepe.
Motesepe (who was partnered with actress Anne Heche and was eliminated in week three) and Stause became Instagram official on December 2, sharing cozy photos on their respective IG stories. In another clip shared to social media, the DWTS dancer captioned the video, “I will always make you smile” and tagged Stause.
While the pairing does seem a little random — did we ever see these two interact on the show? — it’s a happy development for anyone who has been following Stause’s life for the past year. Last November, the Netflix star split from her own husband Justin Hartley, and the third season of Selling Sunset revealed that the This Is Us actor had broken the news of his divorce filings to his then-wife just minutes before heading to the court house. The fallout from the breakup was devastating to watch on Selling Sunset. Throughout the course of the season, Stause struggled to make sense of where things had gone wrong in her marriage under the unsupportive, hypercritical watch of some of her co-stars. (Looking at you, Christine and Davina.)
More than a year later, Stause is obviously in a much better place. She's made moves towards starting her own family, and now she's found someone who sparks joy after the pain of her divorce.