What Exactly Is Going On Between Chrishell Stause & DWTS‘ Gleb Savchenko?

What soon followed, however, were rumors that Savchenko's marriage ended because of an alleged affair with Stause. The reality star was quick to squash them, however, saying on her Instagram Story that she was "saddened" to hear the news about her partner's split and that she "would not wish this on anyone," as she herself ended things with her ex-husband and This Is Us star Justin Hartley last November. "Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone. As you can imagine, the countless hours of training, and dance rehearsals has created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more. I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time."