Chrishell Stause Is Ready To “Move On” & Start A Family Without Justin Hartley

The dramatic aftermath of Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s divorce may have played out on the third season of Selling Sunset, but the Netflix reality star has been quietly building towards a future of her own.
Stause was thrown for a loop last November when the This Is Us star suddenly filed for divorce, revealing on Selling Sunset that Hartley had texted her his life changing decision only minutes before officially filing in court. The breakup happened during filming of the Netflix show, subsequent episodes of the series showing the real estate agent’s struggle to maintain her professional life amidst the very public nature of her divorce.
Thankfully, almost a year later, Stause is on a completely different path. Her ex-husband has moved on — he’s reportedly dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas — and so has she.
The reality star told People that she’s excitedly making a new life plan for herself, which hopefully includes becoming a mother. Although she and Hartley put off having their own kids together because they were focused on raising his teenage daughter Isabella (whom he shares with ex-wife Lindsay Korman-Hartley), Stause shared that she is now taking the first steps to start her own family in the near future by freezing her eggs.
“I definitely had a different idea for where I would be at this age and stage in my life,″ the 39-year-old told People. “There’s a family aspect that I’m missing that I hope is still a possibility for me."
While rehearsing for her Dancing with the Stars season 29 debut, Stause told the outlet that she was giving herself hormone shots; by the time she took to the dance floor weeks later, the eggs had already been harvested. The star made the decision to undergo the procedure because it would allow her to plan for her future on her own terms, allowing space for whatever (or whoever) life brings her way.
Almost a year after her split from Hartley, Stause is actually looking forward to getting back into the dating game. It's been a while since she's been a single woman — she and Hartley first began dating in 2014 — but the reality star is excited to possibly find love again.
"I’m going to do everything I can to take that power in the situation," Stause explained. "Hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure.”
“It’s been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I’m a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen,″ she continued . ″It’s 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don’t know. Crazier things have happened!″