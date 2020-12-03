The new year is so close we can taste it. Only thing is, we're not so sure how 2021 is going to satiate our annual wellness-resolution cravings. If you're also missing good-old-fashioned group fitness classes (you know, the overpriced ones awash in dim lighting and bumpin' tunes), then we've got a sweaty stand-in for you and your workout crew — one that also happens to make A+ holiday material: the virtual-fitness gift card.