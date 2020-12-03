The new year is so close we can taste it. Only thing is, we're not so sure how 2021 is going to satiate our annual wellness-resolution cravings. If you're also missing good-old-fashioned group fitness classes (you know, the overpriced ones awash in dim lighting and bumpin' tunes), then we've got a sweaty stand-in for you and your workout crew — one that also happens to make A+ holiday material: the virtual-fitness gift card.
Since 2020 has shifted life as we know it, we've swapped cramped studio rooms and nearly-impossible-to-book classes for streaming computer screens and down-dogging it in our living rooms. And, you know what? We are actually feeling our new in-house workout clubs where the classes are never overcrowded and the subway never stops us from making it on time. So, in celebration of continuing to get physical come 2021, we've rounded up every awesome virtual-fitness gift we could dig up ahead — including everything from Classpass to trendy resistance-based training and beyond. Grab your sculpting leggings and tell Alexa to put on Olivia Newton-John.
