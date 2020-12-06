Everything You Need To Remember Before Starting The Final Season Of Shameless

After facing complications while giving birth to her and Lip’s son, Tami (Kate Miner) had to stay in the ICU while Lip (Jeremy Allen White) cared for their newborn, Freddie. Lip ultimately found it tough to be a solo parent when Tami was at the hospital, but pulled it together for his family’s future. Shortly after Tami was released from the ICU, it turns out that her grandmother left her a house in Milwaukee. Lip and Tami prepared themselves for the big move, but Lip got cold feet, unwilling to leave the South-Side. As a result, Tami left Lip and took Freddie with her, and then Lip relapsed. He went to AA with Brad (Scott Michael Campbell) and vowed to become better, but we know this will be an uphill struggle for Lip. And to Lip’s relief (as well as ours), Tami came back. We really do have faith in these two.