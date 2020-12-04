New Music Fridays: New Month, Same Vibes

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
We did it, y'all. We made it to the very last month of 2020! Though this year has been a lot, there are only a few more weeks left until we turn the page of this hellscape into a different, better (fingers crossed) chapter. So we're going to ride out the rest of 2020 with an extensive playlist of tunes too good to listen to just once.
They might have missed the cut for 2020 Grammys recognition — though, given the way the nominations played out, do we really care? — but this week's new music highlights include a mix of tracks from artists seasoned and fresh, designed to spark joy. Ahead, some of the the cool new drops that you need to know.
Britney Spears, “Swimming in the Stars”
To celebrate turning 39, Britney Spears dug deep into her vault of unreleased tracks and unearthed this glittering Glory-era gem for the fans to enjoy. Shimmery and sultry, it's Britney, bitch.
Prado, “Men in Black”
Prado expertly juxtaposes sugary-sweet melodies against unwavering braggadocio for her second single "Men in Black." The result? A banger made to be played in perpetuity.
Sevana, “Blessed”
Jamaican songstress Sevana stacks glorious three-part harmonies and jubilant horns for soaring gratitude meditation "Blessed," a reminder to be grateful for each and every day — even the rough ones.
Su Lee, “Wide Awake”
Self-professed dreamer Su Lee gets lost in her imagination for the transcendent "Wide Awake," conjuring up a fantasy world almost too good to escape from.
"But then I close my eyes, and then I'm flying with all the stars in the sky," she croons amidst an intergalactic backdrop. "Oh, I hope that someday we'll open our eyes and gaze eye to eye, wide awake.
YDE, “BlindLife”
Amped up by a funky bass-line and the not-so-distant blaring of police sirens, rockstar-in-the-making YDE serves up a scathing commentary of the state of the world today. Socio-political critique, but make it groovy.
Serena Isioma, “I Feel Fantastic”
"I Feel Fantastic," a remarkable fusion of the strums of acoustic guitars and soulful melodies, is guaranteed to lift your spirts and put you in a good mood. (Pro-tip: keep the vibes going and stream the rest of her new EP, The Leo Sun Sets.)