How To Make The Messy, Eggy Strata From The Family Stone At Home This Christmas

The idea for the strata came from writer and director Thomas Bezucha’s own holiday memories. “My grandmother used to make it every Christmas morning,” he told Refinery29 in a phone call last month. “Then it became my mother’s job to make it. It has to soak overnight in the fridge, like in the movie. And so the deal was, mom would make it the day before, and we would travel to somebody else’s house. And you’d have to carry this tray of slippy milk. One of the kids had to hold uncooked strata on their lap, balancing it in the back of the car on the way to somebody else’s house in order to bake it. Inevitably, it spilled.”