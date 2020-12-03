With Black Futures, Jenna Wortham & Kimberly Drew Bring Clarity To A Wayfinder Moment

KD: To keep it a buck, it would have been really easy to say this is the Trump administration Black book, and we would probably sell twice as many copies. It’s so unfortunately encouraged for Black practitioners to make things in opposition to things that happen in quote unquote mainstream culture. But the book was born of Blackness, and the book is interested in Blackness [outside of these last four years]. For us, it feels essential for it to come out right now in this particular moment so many of us are trying to figure out what we want and what we need. Do I wanna do Zoom yoga? Or do I wanna do a tarot reading? Or maybe I should try outdoor acupuncture or whatever have you to make things feel okay, to make yourself feel okay, to maybe figure out if okay is even a possibility.