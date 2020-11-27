17 Holiday Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now

So, you’ve already binged all the holiday movies Netflix has to offer and there are still weeks to go until Christmas day, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah, which starts December 10. The point is: You probably spent Thanksgiving exhausting all your festive holiday rom-coms and need options. Which is where Hulu comes in.
The streaming service actually has a plethora of feel-good holiday movies, including the highly-anticipated rom-com Happiest Season (starring Kristen Stewart, Dan Levy, Clea DuVall, Mackenzie Davis, and Aubrey Plaza), but we’ll get to that in just a moment. Hulu also has a handful of Thanksgiving movies, so if you plan on getting some movie time to go with your turkey dinner leftovers, there are some options.
Whether you’re in the mood for something snarky and delightful, nostalgic and moody, or just plain cheesy and romantic, this list has something for everyone. And if you plan on a month-long movie-marathon, this will definitely help keep you busy. Ready to get your festive on? Grab your mug of hot peppermint chocolate, popcorn, Snuggie, and settle in for our favorite holiday Hulu picks this year.