Someone Please Explain Why Scott Disick Is DMing A Love Island Star

Disick is a few years late to the Love Island party , and his sudden interest in the British phenomenon is most likely a consequence to his new connection with 19-year-old model Amelia Hamlin . While getting into the fourth season of series, the behavior of an Islander named Megan Barton-Hanson rubbed him the wrong way. Barton-Hanson was coupled up with another contestant, Eyal Booker , and the pair seemed to be getting along swimmingly. However, their steamy love line came to a sudden end when Barton-Hanson cut him from her roster because she didn’t think they had something more than just physical chemistry — mostly because she just didn’t think Booker was much fun to be around.