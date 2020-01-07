A Kardashian- Love Island Crossover Almost (Kinda) Happened

Is there any reality TV the Kardashians haven’t touched? To be fair, none of the actual Kardashian-Jenner sisters were involved in this incident that allegedly went down between a future Winter Love Island contestant and key member of the outer Kardashian web. Ahead of the Love Island spin off show’s Sunday premiere in the UK (and coming to Hulu January 20th), a lot of fun facts dropped about the group of tanned, toned strangers who I will soon feel as close to as family. However, perhaps the most scandalous detail is that Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga allegedly slid into one of their DMs.
Advertisement
Tyga dated Keeping Up With The Kardashians star before their split in 2017, so it's likely there wasn't any salacious crossover. According to the Evening Standard, 20-year-olds Eve and Jess Gale were at an event when Eve tagged the artist in her Instagram story.
“He then messaged me afterwards and we spoke on WhatsApp,” she explained. "Then when me and Jess were in Ibiza, he was there again. He asked me to meet him but we arrived the day he left.”
But this isn’t her first rodeo.
“Pop Smoke, the R ‘n’ B rapper, messaged me too,” she revealed.
It sounds like she’ll have no trouble on an island where a bunch of well-groomed men are roaming about for the taking, except for with her own sister. The two admitted that they have the same type, which could be an issue down the line. Love Island fans are well aware that in the Villa, no drama is left unexplored.
And while this isn't exactly the KUWTK-Love Island crossover that would absolutely short-circuit my brain, it does bring us one step closer. Does Kylie Jenner know what "grafting" means? Has she ever had her "head turned"? If I scream "GOT A TEXT!" will she pull an Ovie and scream "MESSAGE!"? At least we know Tyga will be tuning in.
Advertisement