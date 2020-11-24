Black Narcissus Was Always Going To Have An Unhappy Ending

Over time, the chaos at the mission comes to a head thanks to Ruth's burning bitterness towards the Sister Superior. When taking up wearing red lipstick and abandoning her traditional habit for the late Shrumati's clothes aren't enough to win Mr. Dean's affections, Ruth makes a rash decision: she has to kill the one person standing in her way. Meeting Clodagh at the same bell tower where the princess fell to her death years before, Ruth goes on the attack, attempting to push her mortal enemy off of the ledge. However, when she realizes that Clodagh actually wants to save her from herself, the former nun reaches the end of her rope. Dead in the eyes, Ruth launches herself off of the tower and falls to her death.