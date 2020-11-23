Apple Deals On Everything From AirPods To iPads & MacBooks

If your pair of AirPods recently became one with the washing machine or your phone decided to suddenly call it quits, then this round-up of deals is your new saving grace. Beats by Dre are up to 50% off at Target, AirPods are up to 35% off at Walmart, and Best Buy is taking 25% off Apple Watches. Do your wallet a favor and check out the best Apple deals ahead while the sale stock is still plentiful.