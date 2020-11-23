Apple Deals On Everything From AirPods To iPads & MacBooks

Black Friday is infamous for many things: long lines, stress-inducing flash sales, and, of course, scoring our favorite tech at the lowest prices of the year. For 2020's BF edition, a myriad of discounted gadgets from the coveted tech-giant Apple are scattered across a range of retailers. So, what did we do? We scouted out the steepest markdowns from each and everyone — leaving the overpriced options for the birds.
If your pair of AirPods recently became one with the washing machine or your phone decided to suddenly call it quits, then this round-up of deals is your new saving grace. Beats by Dre are up to 50% off at Target, AirPods are up to 35% off at Walmart, and Best Buy is taking 25% off Apple Watches. Do your wallet a favor and check out the best Apple deals ahead while the sale stock is still plentiful.
