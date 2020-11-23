“When I was doing Jeanine's character, who eventually turns into an angel, I wanted to make sure that I had some Dolly in the looks,” says Fulp. “[Before becoming an angel,] Felicity is very preppy. I wanted her to be very J. Crew-like and just really kind of appealing and warm and fuzzy.” To hint at her being more than Regina’s assistant, Fulp added a hidden touch: “Throughout you'll notice she wears a little bit of sparkle on her neckline, she'll have a little bit of sparkle as she goes along, and I wanted that to be some zhuzh that she has every time you see her. When she morphed into the angel, it kind of made sense that she had a little bit of Christmas and a little bit of angel in her the whole time.”