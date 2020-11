That Princess Switch 2 Cameo Just Opened Up The Netflix Christmas Cinematic Universe

Theirs is such a good Christmas story, in fact, that we saw Margaret (pretending to be Stacy) watching A Christmas Prince in The Princess Switch, which, back then, just made her more relatable to those of us spending our days also watching cheesy Netflix holiday fare. The plot thickened when, in the third Christmas Prince movie, A Royal Baby, it’s revealed that everyone in Aldovia is aware of Belgravia, where The Princess Switch takes place . That opened up a few questions — namely, is A Christmas Prince a documentary in this movie world? And was Hudgens' vaguely European royal somehow unaware of Amber's vaguely European love story until she watched A Christmas Prince on Netflix? Or was she aware of Amber's story and just moved by Netflix's presentation? Are the names of all these countries the only shared reality between these movies? Does A Christmas Prince take place in some fantasy version of what Hudgens perceives as the "real" Aldovia? It was all very disorienting and if it's melting your brain, just wait —there's more, thanks to the second Princess Switch movie.