Twitter Is Roasting The Taylor Lautner Imposter In Netflix’s Sharkboy & Lavagirl Sequel

Natalie Morin
Photo: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic.
The early aughts cinematic marvel The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D is finally getting a sequel. And being the cult classic that it is, after Netflix recently unveiled its first look at the movie, people had Some Thoughts.
For those of you who somehow aren’t aware of Robert Rodriguez’s 2005 film, it’s basically Spy Kids but a bit more charmingly unhinged. A young boy named Max (Cayden Boyd) who is bullied at school finds comfort in dreaming up adventures for two superhero characters: Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley) and Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner). One day, however, Lavagirl and Sharkboy come to life and enlist Max’s help in saving their world, Planet Drool from the threat of alien villains. The movie is mainly known for its wild, cartoonish special effects and over-the-top acting.
The sequel, called We Can Be Heroes, is about kids who similarly try to battle an alien attack — but this time, they try to save their parents. In the photos for the January 1, 2021 installment, however, many found out that while Dooley will reprise her role as grown up Lavagirl, her husband (!) Sharkboy is…not Lautner. (A caption from one of Netflix's stills says that the man in the photo is JJ Dashnaw, a stunt performer?)
Even though the rest of the cast seems pretty star-studded — including Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra, and Christian Slater — people are pissed. They’re even calling this man a “Sharkboy imposter.” Maybe Lautner decided to do a phone cleanse or hasn't been checking his emails, but in any case, since 2020 is a wash, the world is now calling on him to do the right thing and save 2021. Until then, the internet is not staying silent.

