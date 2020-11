Isaiah Washington Reignites A 13-Year-Old Grey’s Anatomy Feud With Katherine Heigl

While his fellow alums have their own opinions about the way Washington was ushered off of the show more than a decade ago, homophobia wasn't exactly the catalyst for ending Knight's tenure on Grey's Anatomy in 2009 after the fifth season. The actor has since come to peace with the way his time of Grey's Anatomy wrapped, which can largely be attributed to creative differences with showrunner Rhimes . Even though George O'Malley's death is widely considered one of the most traumatic occurrences in the show's history, Knight was more than happy to wrap up his character's story in with a bang.