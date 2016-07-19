Good News — T.R. Knight Will Officially Be Returning To Shondaland

It looks like T.R. Knight can retire his scrubs. He's officially got a new gig in the magical world of Shondaland.
On ABC this fall, you'll be seeing a familiar face (which may make us a bit nostalgic for dear Dr. George O'Malley's — rest in peace) in Shonda Rhimes' newest hit show, The Catch, as it returns for its second season.
Knight will play a regular character in the series, Variety reports. No further details about the role have been revealed, but it'll be good to have him back.
"This has been a thrilling secret to keep," Rhimes said in a statement about the news, adding, "One of my favorite family members is home!"
Knight confirmed the news with a recent post on Instagram, captioning the screenshot of the article, "Happy indeed!"
In a statement, the former Grey's Anatomy cast member gushed further about his upcoming role. "Working with Shonda, Betsy, and Allan again fills me with immense joy. I am heartened to be returning to Shondaland and excited to work with this exceptional cast!"
The new season of The Catch is set to air in 2017.
