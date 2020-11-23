Turns Out, We Never Really Understood Shawn Mendes’ “Treat You Better”

However, Mendes did say in the film that he might just have to keep some of his feelings to himself. "I don't think I'll ever be able to write songs that really do it justice, that can really capture the things and the feelings with her,” he said. “I think it's like when you see a moon or stars and you try to take a photo of it with your iPhone, and then you just can't, it doesn't look good. And you're like, 'Ah it's not supposed to be captured.' You know? It's just supposed to be for us."