Turns Out, We Never Really Understood Shawn Mendes’ “Treat You Better”

If you were an eagle-eyed Shawmila shipper from the very beginning and somehow figured out who “Treat You Better” was about before the rest of us, well, that’s great, and you should treasure your gifts. For the rest of us, we were tricked by Mendes’ music video for the song, in which he seems to be singing to a woman stuck in an abusive relationship. And the lyrics work in that context as well: “I know I can treat you better than he can/ And any girl like you deserves a gentleman/ Tell me why are we wasting time/ On all your wasted crying/ When you should be with me instead.” But now that we know that it was originally written about Cabello, it was likely about her being with another guy (hopefully, not abusive).Figuring out the exact identity of this mystery man is the tricky part. The singer wasn’t officially dating anyone in 2016 or even 2015, but there a few dating rumors involving Cabello floating around at that time. Cabello briefly dated her “first love” Mahone in late 2014, and their breakup was a bit messy, which would make Mahone a pretty good contender for the third member of the “Treat You Better” love triangle. A few months later after their November 2014 breakup, when Mahone started dating singer Becky G, he revealed to in an April 2015 interview with MTV that he’d never been “in a real relationship before,” which needless to say did not seem to sit well with Cabello